NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The New Martinsville Area Regatta Fest on September 22 for three days of records and racing.

Spectators held their breaths as one racer hit the air going 130 miles per hour.

Officials with the race say that the driver was not hurt, but the boat went 100 feet in the air.

Day one of the regatta continues with record racing until 5:00 p.m. immediately followed by a parade and party in the park until 7:00 p.m. with music by 10 Penny.

Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24 offers music, a kids zone, a magic show and more racing.

All of this excitement can be found at Fireman’s Park in New Martinsville, West Virginia.