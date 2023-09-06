(WJW) – Legendary game show host and animal advocate Bob Barker died as a result of Alzheimer’s Disease. That’s according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.
Barker, most known as the host of “The Price is Right,” died on August 26 at the age of 99.
According to PEOPLE, Barker had been living with the disease for “years.”
Hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) were also listed as “significant conditions” that contributed to Barker’s death, according to the certificate.
Barker’s publicist Roger Neal confirmed the news of the 15-time Daytime Emmy winner’s death on Aug. 26. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement.
Barker hosted “The Price is Right” for 35 years. CBS honored him in a special tribute show.
Here’s what current “Price is Right” host and Cleveland’s Own Drew Carey said on the show.
“Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting ‘The Price Is Right.’ So, it’s easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America’s living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II. We’ll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered.”
Barker’s publicist said that there would not be a funeral or a memorial service, per Bob’s wishes.
Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, according to Neal.