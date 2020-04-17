Bob Herron’s father tests positive for COVID-19

Bob Herron’s father has recently tested postive for Coronavirus in Stark County, Ohio and is a resident of Stark County.

The Stark County Health Department notified Herron’s father two weeks ago that he was in contact with someone who had tested positive.

Herron’s father was immedietely put on a 14 day quarantine and started showing symptoms on day 12.

The Wheeling City Manager’s father was in the hospital for five days before returning home.

Herron says his dad showed the classic symptoms of COVID-19 but is showing signs of recovery.

He did have Pneumonia, a bad cough and a fever. and was tired. So all of the classic symptoms but fortunately for us it was short lived, for him as well. He is improving and feels pretty good. I spoke with him this morning and he’s doing very well thankfully. Robert Herron | Wheeling City Manager

Herron’s father is 79 years old and the City Manager says he has not been in physical contact with his dad since mid February.