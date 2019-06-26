Body cam footage shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday night after the man ran at a deputy while wielding a knife, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Justin Nawman was patrolling the park when he saw Michael Spencer, who had blood on his hands and neck, handling a knife as he was pacing the tree line.

Nawman requested backup, prompting officers and deputies with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the scene.

The officers has a taser, a bean bag shotgun, and a handgun drawn.

Spencer was not responding to officers’ calls to drop the knife. They tried to engage him multiple times, asking what he wanted and what they could do for him.

After several minutes of pacing, Spencer ran at Deputy Nawman with the knife, prompting Deputy Nawman to shoot him. The taser and bean bag shotgun were fired at him as well. As a result of the shooting, Spencer died.

Immediately after the shooting, the body cam video goes on to show at least nine deputies and officers administering first aid to Spencer, trying to keep him alive.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. At the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be presented to a Grand Jury, which will decide whether any of the officers or deputies acted criminally during the incident.

Deputy Nawman has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.