Body of 7 year old found at Salt Fork State Park

A 7-year old child has been recovered from the lake at Salt Fork State Park after falling from a boat Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Afton Taylor, of North Canton, was boating with family Sunday when he went missing. A 911 call was received at 5:39 p.m. Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers conducted a sonar search of the lake and Ohio Highway Patrol conducted a search by air. The search was suspended at midnight. A systematic grid search with sonar resumed at 8 a.m. on July 1, 2019. The victim was recovered in the no-wake zone at Salt Fork Marina at 9:15 a.m.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources coordinated the recovery operation with assistance from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Old Washington Fire Department, Antrim Fire Department Liberty Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department Search and Rescue, Noble County Dive Team, and United Ambulance Service. Haven of Hope and Christian Aid Ministry also assisted.

ODNR recommends all children on any size boat wear a life jacket that is tight to their body. Parents should only be able to slip two fingers under the shoulder straps. More information on properly fitting a life jacket for your child can be found here. All boaters should remember to sit, stand, and walk on designated places on the boat and please only swim in designated areas. Safe summers are the best summers.