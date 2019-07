Marshall County PSD #3 is issuing a 48-hour boil order for a main line repair on Grandview Road from 2082 Grandview Road to Grand Vue Park including the park.

Park officials told WTRF.com that the boil order will close the pool and ice cream shop at the park but miniature golf will remain open.

If you have any questions please call 304-845-1768

