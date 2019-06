The City of Wheeling Water Department has issued the attached Boil Order on 6/6/2019 for the Wheeling Park/National Rd area.

Affected addresses are listed below.

1-31 Oakmont Rd (Odd side only), 32 Oakmont Rd, and 1501 Atlas Rd, All of Duquesne Ave

Customers should boil water for 48 hours after service is restored