Bomb threats being made to historic Black colleges and universities

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, resulting in shelters-in-place and canceled classes as authorities swept campuses looking for devices. No explosions have been reported.

Howard University, in Washington, D.C. was threatened on both days. It declared an all-clear Tuesday as it did Monday.

CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV says a bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Tuesday.

Other school getting threats Tuesday included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State, in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta and Morgan State in Baltimore.

In addition to Howard on Monday, schools receiving threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

The FBI and Breau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter