“Bone appetit!” Local businesses pass out goodies at Trunk or Treat

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Talk about a “spooktacular” time! The City of Wheeling’s Parks and Recreation Department along with staffers from the Nelson Jordan Center held a drive thru trunk or treat Sunday afternoon.

Ghost and ghouls gathered at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Field in East Wheeling for a social distanced Halloween event.

Trick or Treaters were able to walk or drive by to grab a goodie bag of treats.

Activities coordinator at the Nelson Jordan Center, Rod Lee says it’s always been a tradition form them to host a Halloween event.

We’ve been doing Halloween parties for about fifteen or sixteen years now. We decided because of COVID and certain restrictions to ty something different. We have different businesses and organizations in the neighborhood that are taking part in this. Rod Lee, activities coordinator at the Nelson Jordan Center

It being on a Sunday night, we thought It would be easier to just garb your goodies and go on to your own family stuff. It just rings your inner child out and dressing up is pretty cool. One day a year you get to do that so I we always like to dress up for Halloween. Larry Kempler, Recreational Program Coordinator for the City of Wheeling’s Park & Recreation

Along with their extravagant decoration, they also had Halloween music, little pumpkins, and loads of sweet treats to enjoy.

Some of you may even find yourself leaving with a cavity or two.