Boo at the Zoo is back with new guidelines!

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Well it’s officially fall, which means it’s time for all things spooky and creepy.

As you may be preparing for the best costume ever– The Good Zoo at Oglebay is preparing to provide you with the best Halloween experience ever!

Annually, Boo at the Zoo brings in on average three thousand people every night. But this year, with COVID-19 restrictions, they’re reducing that number to just 375 guests per hour, and you must buy tickets ahead.

The experience will still be like no other, including more animal encounters than before due to earlier times for admission. AND– all the candy your heart desires.

What we’re going to do is take all the candy that would have been at our typical stations and put that at the end of our experience. So, instead of having to interact with about 20 of our team members, you’ll interact with two members. You’ll get a bag that’s already filled so everybody feels safe. DR. JOE GREATHOUSE, ZOO DIRECTOR

Boo at the zoo will be included in the regular zoo admission this year, and will run from 11 am to 7pm. This year will also include a digital scavenger hunt for smartphone users.

Greathouse encourages people to come out, mentioning it just may be the safest halloween experience this year due to their over 60 acres of land.