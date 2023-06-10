WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic swung into day one of their two-day tournament this weekend.

It’s DAY 1 of the @BordasLaw Amateur Golf Classic!⛳️ 174 golfers will tee off today, including defending champion Howie Peterson IV going for his 3rd straight win!🏆 Bordas & Bordas was able to donate $10,000 to the Oglebay Foundation for their “Access to the Parks” program🛝 pic.twitter.com/aagi9V36KM — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) June 10, 2023

174 players teed off Saturday including defending champions Howie Peterson IV going for his third straight win, and Bob Clarke in the senior division going for his sixth.

Through this community support, Bordas & Bordas was able to donate $10,000 to the Oglebay Foundation’s “Access to the Parks,” which allows local children who would otherwise not be able, enjoy the amenities Oglebay Park provides free of charge throughout the summer.

”The fact that we give money to the “Access to the Park” program and Bordas helps out with that as a sponsor – that’s a big deal. And in conjunction with the Wheeling Park Golf club, we donate money to the park for the betterment of golf. So, both of those causes are congruent and we’re happy to do it and we believe that that’s what brings these guys out to play.” Dan Tennant – Tournament Director

Stay with 7News as the tournament continues into Sunday, where final results will be announced.