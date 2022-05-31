(WTRF)–The law firm Bordas and Bordas is helping animals in need, one win at a time.

But instead of just donating money to the cause, they have teamed up with a professional sports team.

For every game the Pittsburgh Pirate win this season, Bordas and Bordas will donate $400 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

So far, they have won 20 games which puts the running total at $8,000 dollars.

The good news is we still have a lot of games this season.

For years the law firm has been the official legal partner for the Pirates.

Managing partner Jamie Bordas says different animals have been in their office over the years so this project is near and dear to the firm’s heart.

In the initial years of our firm, we always had dogs here at the office. A lot of people still remember Ivy and Daisy which were two my dogs growing up. That came to work with my mom and dad every day. People really care about animals in this region so when you look at that and say what is a way we can give back and how we can combine it in a fun way. When the Pirates get a win now it benefits the animals as well. If we can be part of that and combine that partnership with doing something good with the community then that is just a win for everybody. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner

He says he hopes this fun idea motivates others to donate to local animal shelters.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helps over 20,000 wild and domestic animals.

Now if you are not a Pirates fan hopefully you will be rooting for them this season.