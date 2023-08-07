In a press release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized prohibited rooster blades used for illegal cockfighting.

“Cockfighting is an inhumane, age-old practice that is primarily associated to other illegal activities such as gambling and trafficking,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP aims to prevent these acts of animal cruelty with this seizure, which aides in the protection and welfare of these animals.”

Officials say they referred a Ford E350 for a secondary inspection. Following a physical inspection of the vehicle, six packages containing a total of 96 rooster blades were discovered within the driver’s personal belongings.

The blades found are illegal in the U.S. under Title 7 U.S. Code 2156 which states the buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal fighting ventures is prohibited.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the merchandise and issued a $500 penalty on the driver for attempting to transport a prohibited item.