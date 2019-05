MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - Scouts from Troop 79 in Moundsville displayed proper respect as they retired a grand-sized version of the U.S. flag at their local Perkins.

When the U.S. flag becomes worn and unserviceable, proper etiquette dictates an appropriate retirement ceremony.

The scouts then raised a new flag at the Perkins to signal a reminder of the 'land of the free and the home of the brave.'