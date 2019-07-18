Boy selling ‘Ice Cold Beer’ fools cops

This eleven-year-old’s marketing scheme has sure gotten the attention of his Utah community… Including the police.

Brigham City police department posted these photos of Seth Parker’s sign… Advertising “ice-cold beer.”

Police say they received three reports about the business operation.

When they went to investigate… They discovered the small print on the boy’s sign.

The young man was actually selling ice-cold root beer.

The word “root” is written on top of the word beer in tiny green letters.

Police say the sign is ingenious.

Apparently, Seth’s mom and dad helped with the marketing campaign.

And the attention from police actually has business booming.

He plans to keep the stand open until school starts.