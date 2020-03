WEIRTON, W.V.A (WTRF) – Both directions of Route 2 are closed near Weirton after a driver went over a 40 foot embankment.

Fire and E-M-S officials say they received the call shortly after 4 o’clock.

As of right now, Harrison county along with Weirton fire and ems personnel are reported to be evacuating the driver.

A medical helicopter is on scene to transport the patient.

Details are limited at this time, stay with 7news for more updates.