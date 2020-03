BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va (WTRF) — A section of Route 2 will be closed all night following a landslide.

The area between Smith Oil and the construction site of the new bridge is shut down as officials work to clear the road. Emergency personnel tell us they are on scene and the Division of Highways has been notified.

One driver was involved in the landslide. Officials tell us there are no injuries, but the car was totaled.

We will let you know when the road is back open.