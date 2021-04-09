Bridge joint malfunction causes multi-car incident on I-470, DOH says issue is now solved

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — New details from Ohio County after a major multi-car incident up happened yesterday on I-470.

Our 7newsroom was flooded with calls and messages about an incident on i-470 yesterday afternoon. Viewers told us there were multiple cars stopped on the 470 bridge– many with tires blown out.

Many thought it was a multi-car accident– but here’s what really happened.

One part of a joint on the bridge, known as a finger joint, broke off. Typically– when a “finger” breaks on one of these joints, they don’t fall or cause many issues. But that wasn’t the case yesterday.

In fact– the joint failure caused plenty of issues as it wedged itself between the bridge joint on a 90 degree angle– causing this square inch piece of metal to stick straight up onto the roadway.

District 6 engineer, Tony Clark, says crews responded immediately and were able to cut away the piece.

The question many have now is– will this add to the traffic apocalypse?

It’s far from an emergency. It’s something that at this point we’re going to monitor, and make whatever repairs we feel are necessary whenever we feel we can do so with as minimal traffic impacts as possible. TONY CLARK, DISTRICT 6 ENGINEER, WVDOH

Clark says repairs will most likely be done at night– but they may decide to leave the joint as is.

Again– he wanted to stress this is non-emergent, and it will not affect the roadway.