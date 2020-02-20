Bridge Street Middle School Inspiring Students Through Murals

Bridge Street Middle School is inspiring students in a creative way… beyond the classrooms.



Local artist Vondel Bell has created all kinds of artwork, from painting shoes to making logos, and now he’s taking his skills back to Bridge Street Middle School.



The 26-year-old is painting murals in some of the hallways.

They are of famous people hand-picked by the principal.

Some are athletes, but all of them are inspirational.

“I think that it’s important that schools are an inspirational place. You walk in. You feel welcomed. You feel inspired. We want the students to feel that. We want the parents to feel that when they come in.” Jessica Broski-Birch, Principal of Bridge Street Middle School



Even Bell has inspired a lot of the kids by just doing his job.



“They always say, ‘I want to be an artist when I grow up.’ And I say, ‘you just have to keep painting, and you’ll get better.'” Vondel Bell, Local artist

“He’s doing great. He’s doing great. The students are so excited every time he walks by. They are like, ‘is that LeBron James?’ They like to see his process, and he has a great rapport with them. It’s just an overall great experience.” Jessica Broski-Birch, Principal of Bridge Street Middle School



Bell is about a quarter of the way done with his last mural, and then he will add a couple quotes to the walls.