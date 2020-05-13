Bridgeport High School Seniors walk across the stage for “socially distanced” graduation ceremony

It was a big day for Bridgeport seniors with a slightly different twist due to COVID-19.

Seniors at Bridgeport High School asked to have the chance to walk across the stage for graduation and Wednesday they got their wish

Students entered the school one at a time and were only allowed to have up to four family members in order to keep the gathering under ten people in the building.

Once the student and their family was in the building, the senior walked across the stage to receive their diploma, just like they would in the typical setting.

The Bridgeport High School Staff says they wanted to give students something as close to a real ceremony as possible and hope to have a more formal one in the future.

This is their moment. We wanted to make it special and as close to normal as we could. So we’ve decided to do this today with the plan of possibly, if we’re allowed to down the road in the near future, to have a larger more formal gathering. Tom Daley | Principal, Bridgeport High School

The school video taped the whole ceremony which will eventually be uploaded to their YouTube page.