Bridgeport Police say suspect from June bank robbery is behind bars

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – According to Bridgeport Police, the suspect in the June 7 robbery of the Unified Bank in Bridgeport is behind bars, after he apparently robbed another bank.

Police said 55-year-old Daryl Ray Waychoff of Houston, Pennsylvania, is in the West Virginia North Central Jail after allegedly robbing the Clear Mountain Bank in Bruceton Mills on Wednesday.

Just like in the Bridgeport robbery, he walked in, pulling up a mask as he walked up to the door, claimed he had a gun, and got away with the cash, using the same vehicle he used here.

When he robbed the Unified Bank here we had believed at the time that he had a motorcycle because we caught it on surveillance camera that he was casing the bank prior to robbing it. Then down in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, he was caught after a pursuit on a motorcycle. We’re pretty sure that the FBI’s going to take over the case because there’s the chance that they’re going to charge him with seven different bank robberies Chief John Bumba, Bridgeport Police

His bond is set at one million dollars cash only.

Waychoff is also a suspect in a Fairmont robbery.

Officials said he has faced a bank robbery charge in the past, and they believe he has committed a number of others recently.

Officials in all those jurisdictions plan to meet with the FBI soon, to determine how to proceed with these cases.