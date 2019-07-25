Bridgeport residents got a bill that left many of them baffled and angry

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The bill they are suddenly required to pay a one percent income tax, and it applies to everyone who either works or lives in Bridgeport.

7News has learned it’s an effort to recover from severe financial problems the village is facing.

Village officials either declined to comment or didn’t return our calls, but several residents stepped forward to voice their views.

“It’s a little bit alarming that we have to start to work to put together finances and to figure out ways to bail out the village,” said Tate Blanchard of Bridgeport. “The village, in my opinion, hasn’t done much in recent history to support the people who live within the confines of the village.”

“They don’t tell you how much it is because it’s income-based,” said Nick Griffin of Bridgeport. “For someone like my wife and I who both work on a commissioned salary, I can’t tell you what my income’s going to be in the next six months, so I have to guess. My neighbor, who works in Martins Ferry but lives in Bridgeport, has to pay a one percent RITA tax (Regional Income Tax Agency) tax to Martins Ferry and now one to Bridgeport.”

It takes effect August 1.

People are required to estimate their own upcoming income, do the math and submit quarterly payments.

According to the letter sent out to residents, the only exemptions are for those who are retired, in the armed services, those who moved away or died.

It comes at a time when residents are not pleased with village services.

One woman said they sometimes fail to pick up trash, letting it build up and attract wild animals for an extra week. One man said trash pickup is no longer on a dependable schedule.