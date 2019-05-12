Bridgeport residents tired of pothole ravaged roads

Some residents who live in Belmont County are furious over the state of their roads.

People who’ve been living on Minellen Drive in Bridgeport for decades told 7News on Saturday that the road has not been paved in years.

Residents said the road is costing them money for car repairs because they’re getting flat tires and bottoming out on portions of the road. They also said they’ve been coming out of pocket because they’ve been patching some of their problem spots themselves.

“I started last summer and counted 78 potholes but I probably missed some. I stopped counting because that’s how bad it is,” said Chris Imer, Resident.

Residents also said they are getting concerned about the safety of drivers.

They said cars are constantly swerving into the opposite lane to dodge the potholes and don’t not realize that they could be driving straight into slips that are forming on the road’s shoulder.