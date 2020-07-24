Bridgeport says water is now safe to drink

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- The villiage of Bridgeport says the city water is now safe to drink.
The OEPA sampled the water entering the village of Bridgeport water system for PFAS substances and all six were found to be non detected.
Bridgeport drinking water had been deemed unsafe to use by the Ohio EPA after chemical tests results have come back above Action Level.
