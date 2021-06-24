Vet Voices

Bridgeport to honor Phil Niekro

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The Bridgeport community will pay tribute to one of their most well known natives this weekend.

A memorial will be held this Saturday for Hall of Fame Major League Pitcher Phil Niekro. It will take place on the baseball field that bears his name and that of his brother Joe. The event will begin at noon behind home plate.

Following benediction, there will be several speakers on hand including Phil’s sister Phyllis Dillmore and long-time family friend Gordie Longshaw.

Niekro passed away in December, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Although he lived in Atlanta, Niekro visited the Ohio Valley often.

When he drove through the tunnel he said ‘I’m home’. He felt so comfortable and he was comfortable. Out of the 22 tournaments he has only missed one and his brother Joe attended that one. The Niekro family has been nothing but great to the Bridgeport community and the Ohio Valley and he looked forward to being a part of that.

Gordie Longshaw, Event co-organizer

The 22nd and final Niekro golf scramble will be played on Friday at the Belmont Hills Country Club. More than 190 golfers are expected to take part.

