Bridgestreet Middle teachers prepare for students to come back

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Teachers in the Ohio County School District are also back on the job and preparing for a school year like no other.

They will begin the year on Level 2, meaning two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual instruction.

Staff and administration at Bridge Street Middle School say that allows the school to operate with students at 50 percent capacity. It will also help with social distancing in the classroom and cafeteria.

When students do return, there will be a number of new procedures they will need to follow.

Bus riders will come in one door, walkers and car riders will come in another end of the building. We have stations set up. We have different stations set up, different door, different travel paths for students. With a lot more cleaning procedure. Jessica Broski-Birch

Principal, BMS

I’m very excited to get back into the classroom. I am very excited to see the students, even if it is two days a week. We are doing our very best, I can’t wait to get back to the classroom. Stephanie O’Donnell

Teacher, BMS

Student will return to school on September 8th.