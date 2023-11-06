WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bring your photo I.D. and a smile to the polls on Tuesday, November 7th.

That’s what Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to emphasize when it comes to casting your vote come Election Night in the Buckeye State.

LaRose says in the state of Ohio as long as you are a registered voter all you have to do is present a vaild I.D. at your polling location.

He says if you don’t have your driver’s license you can bring either your passport or even a military I.D. card works.

Ohio does require I.D. and this part of the security process that we have in place, but in addition, to your I.D. also bring a smile because the people behind the counter there that check you in, at your polling location, it’s a bipartisan team, half Democrat, half Republican and they’re there to serve you and to help make sure that Ohio has another secure and convenient election. So, thank those hard-working poll workers for what they do in this community. Frank LaRose, (R) Ohio Secretary of State

LaRose says they’re still looking for poll workers in certain counties.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker for this November’s election or for next spring’s primary, you can sign up at http://@ohio.gov