Bring your appetite: 2nd annual Weirton Food Truck Festival kicks off Saturday

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking for something to do Saturday and you have a big appetite, the Weirton Event Center is the place to be.

As many as fifteen food trucks will be on hand for second annual Weirton Food Truck Festival. There will be a wide variety delectable dishes to choose from including Mexican food, barbecue, pasta, ice cream and of course hot dogs. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day, along with games for the kids and a host of other activities.



The event gets underway at noon and will last until 9:00PM. It’s being put on by the parent group for the Weir High Class of 2022 and will benefit a number of activities for the senior class.

“Weir High Senior Class Representative. ” We missed out on a lot last year so this is going to be amazing for all of our class to come together. We have 75 of us working tomorrow. We had a lot of help from the parent group and we would like to thank all of our sponsors that made this possible and it’s going to be a great day.” Lydia Azzarello, Weir High Senior Class Representative

“Well I hope the money will help with prom and having a fun and eventful one and with our senior picnic and having the best time with our class.” Brayden Lawton, Weir High Senior Class President

“We had this event two years ago and it super successful. All of the community came out and got involved, brought the kids. We have inflatable for the kids, and we have a dunk tank, face painting.” Crissy Fierro, Event Organizer

There will be free parking in the lot by the city building. Weirton Transit will provide a shuttle from the lot to the Event Center. The festival will kick off tomorrow at the Weirton Event Center at noon, and will run until 9:00PM.