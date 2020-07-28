Brooke County BOE announces plan for fall of 2020

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Brooke County has announced their back to school plan this evening at their Board of Education meeting.

They will be implementing a green, yellow, red re-entry program. Green meaning regular five day in school learning. Yellow meaning two days in school, and three virtual. And red– fully remote.

School will start back September 8th, and its expected to start back in phase ‘yellow.’

But- they say everything is not set in stone, and the plan is “fluid.”

It’s our recommendation at this time, and this could change as we get closer to that september 8th date, that we would be in the yellow phase. Which would be hybrid. So, two days of school face to face, and then remote learning. We’re working at the second level with different curriculum and different programs that we can use for that. We’re still having discussion with our staff on how that would look. Dr. Theodore Pauls/Brooke County Board President

There will also be an application for those preferring to opt in for full virtual school available on their website tomorrow. Those applications must be returned by August 17th.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for the latest.