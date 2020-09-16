Brooke County BOE says there will be no more discussion on PRO’s until they hear back from county commission

BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF) — After a vote at the meeting tonight, the Board of Education says there will be no further discussion of Public Resource Officer contracts at future meetings until more information is available.

They said the topic will not be placed on board agendas until they hear something back from the Brooke County Commission.

The Board is ensuring parents there is security at the schools, and the students are safe.

Right now– their offer is to pay 75 percent of the resource officers salary, but there has been no counter offer yet.

