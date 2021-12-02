Brooke County Commissioners approve bids for county’s Judical Annex, a dozen construction companies vie for the job

WELLSBURG, W.Va.- (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday night to accept bids for the Brooke County Judical Annex.

Twelve construction companies put their hard hats in the ring in hopes of being awarded the bid to build the 33,000 square foot structure.

All of the companies put in bids of approximately $13 million.

The county commissioners will give a notice of the award next Tuesday, but cannot award the bid until revenue bonds are issued to help finance the annex.

According to Commission President A.J. Thomas, the county is authorized to issue up to $10 million in revenue bonds.

Thomas also says the commission is under an order from the Brooke County Circuit Court to make renovations.

“This is really the big project that we have really been waiting, to put a shovel in the ground, for a while. I am an attorney so I understand the importance of this. It’s something we want to do for all of our citizens in this county. So, it’s a good feeling.” A.J. Thomas, Brooke County Commission President

Thomas says the annex will be built next to the current courthouse along Sixth and Main Streets in Wellsburg.

Family court, circuit court, the circuit court office, magistrate court, the prosecutor’s office and the probation department will all be housed under the new annex’s roof.