Brooke County Commissioners look forward to 2022

WELLSBURG, W.Va.-(WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners are ready for 2022 and all of the changes coming to the county.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Tim Ennis discussed the reasons why commissioners are excited about what’s coming in the new year.

Ennis says there is the construction of the new $12.5 million dollar courthouse annex.

That project is set to begin in early March.

He added the 911 Communication Center is relocating to another area of the courthouse.

Ennis says new emergency equipment will be purchased replacing the outdated equipment.



The price tag for the equipment is $1 million dollars.

According to Ennis, some other exciting news for the county, includes a new centralized ambulance station that will be erected in the northern end of Wellsburg at a cost of just under a million dolllars.

“We’re working well with all of the agencies and the department heads. We’ll be working on our new budget for the next fiscal year very, very soon. So we’re very optimistic about 2022 of course we’re hoping the pandemic is behind us very soon and we can get back to a normal lifestyle that people are accustomed too.” Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

In 2022, Ennis says the courthouse will also get a new elevator.

And perhaps the biggest change that is coming in 2022 for Brooke County residents is the new bridge that will connect Wellsburg to Brilliant.

The commissioners next meeting is set for next Tuesday at 10:30 AM.