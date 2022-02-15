WELLSBURG, W.Va.- (WTRF) Brooke County showed off one of their new ambulances Tuesday after the commission meeting.

This is one of three new ambulances for the county paid for through funding from the Cares Act.

They are all decked out in their new colors of green and gold.

The front even has a bear claw for the Brooke Bruins.

The entire design came from EMS employees.

One of the newest additions to the ambulances are powered cot load system.

EMA Deputy Director Jeff Luck says these will be a great new way to help serve the residents of the county.

With the new ambulances just going to be more reliable for us, less maintainance down time with the ambulances. Jeff Luck – Brooke County EMA Deputy Director

They hope to have the other new ambulance in service by late summer.