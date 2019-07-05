Brooke County museum looking for funding to expand

The Brooke County Historical Museum and Culture Center is looking to expand its current facility and add some additional programs.

The Museum is already home to more than fifty historical displays, including two documents signed by John Hancock himself.

Friday museum board members met with state and local officials as part of a strategic planning session to help fund the expansion efforts and improvements.

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Commissioner Randall Reid Smith was on hand for a meeting.

The group toured the museum including the second floor where they are hoping to add a theatre area.

“We have been in the museum now for eight years, downstairs and now we are looking but it needs some desperate help,” explained curator Ruby Greathouse. “We are looking for them to see what we have now so they can help us determine what we should do next.”



The museum is also hoping to eventually expand its hours. Current hours are 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday of each week through October.

Additional hours are available by appointment.