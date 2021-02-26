Brooke County Salvation Army helps feed those in need

If you live in either Brooke or Hancock county and need help putting food on the table, the Salvation Army is there for you.

Earlier today the local Salvation Army handed out over 200 boxes of food which they do on the fourth Friday of each month.

You just need to bring your license and be a Brooke County resident.

They have provided food to the area for over 8 years and show no signs of stopping, including through the pandemic.

They just had to change the way in which people received their food.

“We do a drive through. We started this during COVID. They used to have to go into the building and now they come here and they drive through, we give them their box, get their information, and we keep it passing.” Lt. Gene Hunt – Brooke and Hancock County Salvation Army Commanding Officer

Lieutenant Hunt also says that they are always looking for either food or monetary donations.

To inquire about donating, email Lt. Hunt at gene.hunt@uss.salvationarmy.org