Brooke County Schools announce re-entry plan

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF) — Brooke County has announced their re-entry plan.

The board was presented with options– including a previously passed plan of all remote, hybrid, and 5 days in person.

The county announced at the meeting the WVDE has officially taken Brooke County off the financial watch list. So– the board worried if they went against the state board it would cause problems in the future with financial stability.

Many members spoke out saying the state board over stepped, but agreed they had to find a plan that works for everyone.

So– the board accepted a hybrid plan. One group will attend school Monday and Tuesday, the other group Thursday and Friday. They’re all remote on Wednesday.

BUT– High schools must be on remote if the county is in the red.

We will keep you updated.