Brooke County Schools change to remote learning

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF) — Brooke County Schools announced Wednesday that they are going remote as of Thursday (11/12).

They say the schools throughout the district have a total of ten positive cases and 34 staff members quarantined. 115 students have possible exposure as well.

They believe there may be more contact than reported. So, with guidance from the Brooke County Health Department, schools officials believe remote learning is the best route at this time.

Brooke County Schools will continue remote learning through November 30th.

They remind students and parents that schools are closed November 23 through November 27th for Thanksgiving Break.

Stay with 7News for any updates.