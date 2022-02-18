BROOKE COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County authorities now have another investigation on their hands but is it all tied to the home where a murder occurred?

94 Shreves Lane in Colliers is where Jules Suter was shot and killed and now it’s the scene of a suspected arson investigation.

Fire crews were called to the active fire of that trailer at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The accused shooter Harley Gill was extradited and arraigned last Wednesday by the Magistrate’s office for first degree murder.

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty said he believes they have everything they need from this crime scene.

It’s not going to hinder our investigation in terms of the murder, but as for processing the crime scene here, its been fully processed. Deputies were out here, detectives as well, on a couple of different occasions. and we’ve gotten everything from here that we need to move forward in the investigation. Sheriff Richard Beatty, Brooke County

Sheriff Beatty said the trailer is a total loss.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal is handling the suspected arson investigation.

Stay with 7News for updates on both investigations.