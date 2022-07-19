BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Officials spoke highly of response times and care during Friday night’s ATV-Side by Side accident during Tuesday’s Commission Meeting.

Sheriff Richard Beatty applauded Brooke County EMS on how they handled the accident on the site.

911 Director Christina White did the same, saying it’s rare to need four helicopters for an accident.

Commissioners say they are grateful for both the EMS and Fire Departments that made the most out of a terrible situation.

“How dedicated they were, how professional they were and the people in Brooke County know that they are blessed with a dedicated EMS staff and the Brooke County Commission certainly appreciate all their efforts as well.” Tim Ennis – Brooke County Commissioner

The names of the victims have not yet been released and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.