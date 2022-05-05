(WTRF) – As the country reacts to the SCOTUS leak and the possible overturning of Roe V. Wade, Ohio and West Virginia’s lawmakers are weighing in too.



West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito called the leak an unprecedented breach of security, and believes the leaker will ultimately face punishment for it.



On the other side of the aisle, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown casts the legitimacy of the Supreme Court into question, labeling the current Court as “radicalized.” He also fears that rape victims would have no options should they find themselves pregnant.

“It’s just a draft opinion, so I think we need to wait and see what the real opinion is, at the end of, probably projected into June to see where the Supreme Court has gone, and if there’s any changes to that.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“A number of Senators have come forward and said we should codify this, meaning, we should put this into the law, Roe, so the Supreme Court can’t play games and misinterpret language. Put it in the law. We can, we will get more than 50 bipartisan votes, the question is, can we get 60?” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says that the Senate will vote on a bill next week to legalize abortion at the Federal level.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.