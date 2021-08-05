Brown calls infrastructure bill a big step towards rebuilding the country

OHIO (WTRF) – Infrastructure negotiations continue in Washington D.C., and the Senate could potentially vote sometime Thursday night to end debate on the trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure plan. Lawmakers are waiting on the Congressional Budget Office to analyze the bill.

We spoke to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown about the infrastructure plan. In addition to big projects, he says the bill will also cover smaller but much needed repairs, pointing to small bridges in Ohio that run over culverts. He tells us that there are thousands of these across the Buckeye State in disrepair.

In addition to the smaller bridges, Brown says the bill will also cover much larger projects like I-70 over the Scioto River in Columbus, along with U.S. 30 in Mansfield.

“It’s a big step in where we need to go to rebuild this country.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) OHIO

Senate leaders are hoping for a final vote on the infrastructure package sometime this weekend, but several lawmakers will be flying to Wyoming for Senator Mike Enzi’s funeral services tomorrow, which could complicate that timeline.