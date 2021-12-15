Buckeye Local High School says goodbye traditional hall passes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – To counteract prohibited behavior and unnecessary roaming, Buckeye Local High School switched to a digital hall passes.

Students have access to a QR code which they simply scan and fill in their name. The name and time are then saved in a system and if necessary, the Buckeye Local Facility can access the data.

Buckeye Local High School Principal Lucas Parsons said it is easy, efficient, and they’ve already seen a change.

So, we are having a having some issues, like most High Schools probably do right now. Every issue seems to be in the bathroom and we’re catching a huge amount of vapes and things that shouldn’t be in the building. To the point where the student body came and wanted something done. Kids aren’t in the same classroom in High School so they’re consistently moving so, this allows us to pull it right up on our screen. If the fire alarm goes off, we know where very kid is.” Lucas Parsons, Principal, Buckeye Local High School

Well, what if a student doesn’t have a phone?

Parsons said they have devices in each classroom that they’re able to use. He explained not only does this allow facility to see who’s accessing the bathroom, but it’s already decreased excessive hallway activity.

Parson added this new system is for the safety and wellbeing of the students. If any parent or guardians have questions, he’d be more than happy to speak with them.