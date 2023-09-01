JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Folks from all over the area will be heading out to see some exciting area high school football.

What better way to get things started than to check out one of the Ohio Valley’s top marching bands?

This week’s CA House Band of the Week is one very large family, with 55 members strong, the Buckeye Local Panther Marching Band.

The band is more than just an activity for the students at Buckeye Local.

They consider it an honor to be part of a long-standing tradition.

Several band members say they grew up watching the Panther Marching Band, just waiting for their chance to play under the light on a Friday Night.

“There is such a warm feeling around the band. I always looked up to the people in the band, and everybody always looked like they were having fun. They were always happy, so I always knew I wanted to be in the band eventually.” Melina Monogioudis | Senior | Buckeye Local Band

They have one goal, and that is to entertain the crowd with an amazing show each and every week.

They have accomplished that goal through hard work and dedication.

They start from scratch and build their show from the ground up until all of the elements are in place.

“There is definitely multiple parts. You’re going to get yelled at at some point. There is a lot of mistakes, but that’s how you learn, and that’s how anything becomes good. Lots of repetition and practice.” McKenna Dutton | Senior | Buckeye Local Band

“It’s just the repetition, ’cause we work on stuff for days at a time just to get it close to right.” AJ Devore | Senior | Buckeye Local Band

Their show is an upbeat mix of crowd favorites, including songs like ” Shut up and Dance.”

Bill Stephens is in his 31st year as band director at Buckeye Local.

He and long-time assistant Stacey Soos say this year’s band includes some excellent musicians.

They say the kids love working together, and it’s that family-like atmosphere that helps make them successful.

But there is more than just music. If you check out their show, expect to be dazzled with some fantastic visuals.

“I feel it adds an extra segment. Obviously, the band is amazing, but you can also look over and see what the dance line is doing. The majorettes twirl fire. They have different flags, we do rings, we do ribbons now, which I’m really excited about.” Melina Monogioudis | Senior | Buckeye Local Band

Congratulations to the Buckeye Local Panther Marching Band.