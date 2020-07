OHIO (WTRF) — The Buckeye Local School District is planning a return to face-to-face instruction for the upcoming school year.

An online option will be provided for parents that want to go that route.

Students are currently scheduled to return on August 26th, but this is subject to change pending board approval.

More details on the reopening plan will be released to the public over the coming days.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for any updates.