Buckeye South Elementary returns to original building

TILTONSVILLE Ohio, (WTRF) – Buckeye Local School District is preparing to finally reopen the doors of Buckeye South Elementary. The school had a delayed start to last year’s school year due to flooding on all three floors. 

The 2020-2021 school year was primarily conducted where Saint Joseph Catholic Schools used to be, along with online, and at Buckeye Junior High.  

However, this year, grades Pre-K through sixth will return to the original school building, where they made an estimated $270,000 repairs to the classrooms to create a safe and welcoming environment.  

Students and staff are eager to see the results of this much needed renovation.  

One of the most important things was making sure that we get this roof under control. That has been repaired also. We did put in some emergency drains that way water is going to be able to flow out correctly.

Then just getting in here and making sure that we have the great lighting in here. We had everything old ripped out and everything was replaced. 

They did test for mold and things like that, but everything was removed out of the building all the way down to just the bare minimum and everything was replaced.

Kimberly Leonard, Superintendent

Leonard said they couldn’t have done it without their amazing staff and faculty’s help.  

A public showing of the new facility will be held on September 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

