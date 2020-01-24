Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free food if Super Bowl goes into OT

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) — Restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.

The chicken wings chain is betting this year’s Super Bowl pitting the Chiefs and 49ers will not go into overtime. If it does, it says it’ll give free wings to everyone in the U.S. and Canada.

According to B-Dubs, Las Vegas sports betters believe there’s a 10-percent chance to game will go beyond four quarters.

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, February 2.