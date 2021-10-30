Build Back Better Rally draws support for national budget bill

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Ohio County Democratic Women and Local Trade Laborers rallied in support of Build Back Better Bill, also known as the Budget Reconciliation Bill.

Jenny Craig is a Member of the Ohio Valley Democratic Women. She says the purpose of Saturday’s rally is to elevate the awareness of passing the Build Back Better agenda.

Craig says its time democrats to get together and come up with a comprehensive plan that is going to give West Virginians and Americans what that deserve.

Several people spoke at today’s event including Senator Owens Brown.

Build Back Better Rally Speakers

The Build Back Better Bill highlights education, healthcare, housing, jobs, and taxes.

Craig says West Virginians deserve affordable healthcare and housing, as well as access to universal pre-school, and paid family leave.

Mary Ann Claytor is a former candidate for the WV state auditor’s office. She shared a personal experience which focused on paid family leave.

West Virginians believe what we stand for and what we stand for is helping our neighbors. What we’re going to get is what we are entitled to and that is proper representation. Mary Ann Claytor, compliance and financial auditor

Claytor says we need to contact our elected officials to let our Senators know West Virginias need this bill.

Get out there and show our support for this bill. Send a strong message that we are tired of their mentality of entitlement, and we want what belongs to us. We want fair equity. Mary Ann Claytor, compliance and financial auditor

Following the rally, community members assembled along National Road for a honk and wave to continue spreading their message.