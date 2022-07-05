CADIZ, Oh. (WTRF) — He was known in the small village of Cadiz as a hard-working and humble man.

Thomas H. Carter was an employee of the Cadiz sewer and water treatment plant for many, many years and on Monday the facility was dedicated in his honor.

His name is on the building in bold, silver lettering for the whole village to see for many years to come.

Tom Carter was an employee for 35 years in Cadiz working his way up the ranks and according to Mayor John Migliore his legacy will live on.

The mayor says he took all of the necessary tests and did whatever he had to do to become qualified as a manager at the water and sewer treatment plant.

Mayor Migliore says he would stop everything day or night to help anyone in need.

The mayor also says he could always pinpoint a problem on a specific sewer or water line.

According to the mayor, he was a wonderful employee and an even better person.

He really put a foundation here and he was proud of that. It’s not something that he tried to do. He was just that good and cared that much that he just left that big of a footprint for everyone in the village and the administration to notice that. Kasi Carter, Tom Carter’s daughter

It just gives us great pleasure in the village here to be able to do something in his honor, to complement him for all of his service and what he meant to the village. Mayor John Migliore, Cadiz

Although Tom Carter passed away before the dedication ceremony, his daughter says he knew the building was going to be named in his honor for all of his hard work and dedication to a building that his daughter says he called home.