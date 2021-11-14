Bundle up and stock up this winter

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) As temperatures start to drop, we must prepare for the inevitable chilly weather. Sunday is the start of Winter Safety Awareness Week, which is an effort for the community to act now to help minimize the potential risk associated with winter weather.

The Ohio Valley traditionally receives an abundance of snowfall and freezing temperatures. The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness would like to remind residents to check each of these off their winter preparations list so they are ready for anything that may come their way.

Stock your emergency supply kits, make sure you check expiration dates on food and medication and add additional winter clothing. It’s also important to keep up with your home and vehicle maintenance during the winter. For the house, cleaning out gutters can help avoid snow and ice buildup.

Practice fire safety and prevention, with the holiday season in site, test your smoke detectors regularly.

Take action now! For more information on how to prepare for the frigid winter visit Welcome to OCSWA – The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.