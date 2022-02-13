FOLLANSBEE W.Va. (WTRF) — What does the closing of Follansbee’s coke plant mean for the community?

The former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel coke plant in Follansbee, currently known as Mountain State Carbon, is shutting down in the second quarter of 2022.

The parent company, Cleveland-Cliffs, anticipates that all impacted employees will have job opportunities at their other nearby facilities.

However, when a company that employees approximately 288 employees closes its doors, many wonder how it will impact the local community and the businesses within it.

Owner of Follansbee Flowers, Kasey Marino says she’s been worried sick about it. Her business has been here for 50 years, and she worries that this dramatic change could decrease business.

I’m very worried. I’m actually devastated about it. There are going to be a lot of people moving from the area. What is going to happen to that land? My father was employed there for 44 years, and he retired here. I’m a steel baby–that put me through college. It’s devastating to see these gentleman and women lose their jobs and this community our city of Follansbee, that is a big support of us. Kasey Marino, Owner of Follansbee Flower

Marino says the plant played an important role in her and her family’s life.

She says she hopes something positive happens with the land to keep all those jobs, workers, and families here in Ohio Valley.